/Priyanka Chopra's Diwali look steals the show as she celebrates with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has given a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations in Los Angeles with her family. The actor took to social media on Sunday to share photographs from the festivities, including moments with her husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Diwali celebrations

For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a striking burgundy-and-gold strapless outfit featuring intricate zardozi work, beadwork and gold thread embroidery.

She completed her look with statement gold earrings, matching bangles and a kundan maang tikka. She went for a sleek low bun adorned with fresh white gajra, along with smoky eye makeup and berry-toned lipstick.

Nick, meanwhile, chose a cream-and-white embroidered kurta set, and their daughter Malti was dressed in a white lehenga.

The photographs captured different moments from the family gathering, with the couple posing with Malti and enjoying the festive atmosphere. Priyanka also shared a closer look at the detailing of her outfit and a candid moment from the celebration featuring traditional Indian food.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.” Nick also reacted to the post with a diya and starry-eyed emojis.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reveal the literal screenshot that started their love story

Priyanka Chopra continues to celebrate Indian festivals in LA

Earlier, she shared glimpses of their Dussehra celebrations at their Los Angeles home, which included puja, Shivling Abhishek, havan and Kanya Pujan.

One of the pictures from the occasion showed Nick washing Malti's feet as part of the rituals. Malti was dressed in an ivory outfit and wore a red scarf with the words "Jai Mata Di" written on it.

The couple also celebrated Karwa Chauth together in Los Angeles. Priyanka had revealed that Nick made arrangements around his ongoing tour to ensure he could be home for the occasion.

Sharing photographs from the celebration, she wrote, “He can home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. (Teary eyes emoji) No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth (Red heart emoji)”.

On the work front, the actress is set to appear in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi. The project also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027.