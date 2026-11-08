/Rajinikanth brings Diwali cheer for fans, steps out of Chennai residence amid rain

Diwali celebrations turned extra special for fans of superstar Rajinikanth as the actor stepped out of his Chennai residence to greet the huge crowd gathered outside despite the rain. Dressed in traditional attire, the veteran star acknowledged the sea of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him and warmly extended his festive wishes on Sunday. The heartwarming moment quickly became a highlight of the celebrations, with several videos circulating across social media.

Rajinikanth greets fans on Diwali 2026

On Diwali, making it memorable for fans in Chennai, the veteran actor stepped out of his residence to greet them. Despite the rain, a large crowd had gathered outside his Poes Garden home, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star.

Dressed in traditional attire, featuring a white shirt and a white veshti (dhoti), along with his signature glasses. The Coolie actor acknowledged the fans, greeted them with folded hands, waved and blew kisses. He wished everyone a happy Diwali with a warm smile before heading back inside. Videos of the interaction showed fans cheering as the superstar came out to meet them.

Other celebrities extend Diwali 2026 wishes

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan and his wife, Aarthy, visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. The couple offered prayers and sought blessings for the festive occasion. Fans gathered at the temple to catch a glimpse of the actor, who greeted them and extended his Diwali wishes.

Several other South Indian stars also marked the occasion by sending festive greetings to their fans. Jr NTR took to X to wish everyone a happy Diwali, extending his greetings to fans and their families.

He wrote, "Wishing you and your family members a Happy Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Chiranjeevi shared a heartfelt message about hope, happiness and positivity, wishing his followers prosperity and joy.

In his post, he wrote, "The light of the small lamps we light drives away the darkness... No matter how many impossibilities we face, let us move forward by making them possible with our smiles. My heartfelt Diwali wishes to you and your family members!"

About Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s action thriller Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. He returned as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer whose peaceful life is disrupted by a dangerous criminal network.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, SJ Suryah and Yogi Babu. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, and Kalanithi Maran backed the project under the Sun Pictures banner.