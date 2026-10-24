/'First time in 40 years': Rajinikanth surprises fans, watches Jailer 2 in theatre | Watch video

Superstar Rajinikanth surprised fans on Friday by visiting a Chennai theatre to watch his recently released film Jailer 2. The special outing was reportedly the first time in 40 years that the veteran actor watched one of his films in a theatre with fans. Videos of the moment have since gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth watches Jailer 2 with fans in Chennai

On Friday, Rajinikanth surprised his fans by turning up at a theatre in Chennai to watch Jailer 2 with them. The superstar was spotted at PVR Cinemas in Phoenix Mall, Velachery, accompanied by music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Sun Pictures shared videos on X from the outing, offering a glimpse of the day that highlighted Rajinikanth greeting people before heading inside for the screening. What made the evening special was that he watched the film alongside the audience rather than attending a private screening. For the outing, Thalaivar opted for a loose blue T-shirt, beige trousers, and a cap.

The production company also captioned the series of videos, writing, "For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen! 😎🔥#Jailer2 Industry Mega Blockbuster. #Jailer2 Rampage in theatres worldwide."

Jailer 2 becomes the second-highest-grossing Tamil film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 has completed nine days in cinemas and has already crossed Rs 600 crore worldwide. The film has made history by becoming the second-highest-grossing Tamil film after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Leo, according to a report by Sacnilk.

WION's review of Jailer 2

WION's Nikita Toppo reviewed the film and stated, "Jailer 2 is a mass entertainer worth watching for Rajinikanth's charisma, Nelson Dilipkumar's quirky humour and Anirudh Ravichander's background score. The supporting cast and cameos also add to the film's appeal. However, the second half is where the sequel loses some of its momentum." Read more here

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the much-awaited sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster, Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer sees Rajinikanth return as Muthuvel Pandian, who faces a new idol-smuggling threat. The ensemble cast also includes S J Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty, with cameos from Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.