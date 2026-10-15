/Jailer 2 movie review: Rajinikanth commands the screen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s action entertainer

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film features a bigger ensemble, new enemies, familiar faces and plenty of action. In Jailer 2, Tiger's battle against an illegal idol-smuggling network takes a more dangerous turn.

The film has several standout elements, including Rajinikanth's commanding screen presence, Anirudh Ravichander's energetic background score and surprise appearances by popular stars. But does Jailer 2 live up to the expectations set by its predecessor? Let's find out.

Plot of Jailer 2

The story picks up after the events of Jailer, with Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) trying to give his family a peaceful life following the death of his son, ACP Arjun Pandian (Vasanth Ravi). His wife, Vijaya (Ramya Krishnan), and daughter-in-law, Swetha (Mirnaa), continue to cope with their loss, unaware of the full story behind Tiger's sacrifice.

Having distanced himself from his past life, Tiger now works as a supervisor at a supermarket. However, the threat surrounding the illegal idol-smuggling operation has not disappeared. Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who was associated with the deceased gangster Varman (Vinayakan), is determined to track down the man responsible for his leader's death.

Also Read: Jailer 2: Makers break silence on Rajinikanth-starrer's Hindi theatrical release

Jailer 2 movie review Photograph: (Instagram)

Tiger's seemingly ordinary life takes an unexpected turn when he gets into trouble with local strongman Moorthy (Namo Narayana). What initially appears to be another instance of Tiger getting drawn into trouble gradually reveals itself to be part of a larger plan.

With Yogi Babu's Vimal also entering the picture, the first half revolves around quirky characters, local rivalries and Tiger's attempts to get closer to those behind the smuggling network.

The investigation eventually leads Tiger to Goa, where the dangerous Bodhi Kalpak (SJ Suryah) operates alongside his family. The conflict also brings Kantha Kalpak (Vidya Balan) into the picture, along with their father, played by Mithun Chakraborty.

As the criminals begin targeting Tiger's allies and family, the former jailer finds himself caught in a game of revenge, deception and shifting loyalties. Several familiar faces return to the franchise, while new appearances add to the film's scale.

What follows is a battle of strategies, with both sides attempting to outsmart each other.

What works and what doesn't

Rajinikanth is, of course, the star of the film, and director Nelson Dilipkumar knows how to make the most of the superstar's screen presence. Just like in the original Jailer, Tiger commands authority with his composed demeanour and trademark style. References to Rajinikanth's earlier films and callbacks to the first instalment also work in the sequel's favour.

The first half is the most enjoyable part of the film, filled with dark humour and eccentric characters. The interactions between Tiger, Moorthy and Yogi Babu's Vimal provide several lighter moments. Namo Narayana also makes a strong impression as Moorthy, while Yogi Babu contributes effectively to the film's comic portions.

Jailer 2 movie review Photograph: (Instagram)

Another strong point of Jailer 2 is its supporting cast and cameos, which bring together actors from different film industries. Suraj Venjaramoodu is an effective addition as Dileep, who sets out to investigate Varman's death.

SJ Suryah plays Bodhi Kalpak, the main antagonist whose conflict with Tiger drives much of the second half. While he adds an engaging flavour to the proceedings, the character does not always live up to what fans might expect.

Vidya Balan is another intriguing addition to the story, and her confrontations with Rajinikanth are engaging. However, her role does not fully utilise the actor's abilities.

As for the celebrity cameos, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff bring back familiar associations with the franchise, while Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan are new additions.

These appearances are clearly designed to excite fans, and they succeed to some extent. However, most of the cameos do not contribute enough to the story, with Hrithik Roshan's appearance being a notable exception.

Mithun Chakraborty, meanwhile, appears as a key member of the criminal family, but his character lacks depth.

Ramya Krishnan and Mirnaa reprise their roles, but both get limited opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the film.

Anirudh Ravichander's background score adds energy to Tiger's entrances, confrontations and key action sequences, creating the atmosphere expected from a Rajinikanth entertainer.

The songs, however, are less successful. Although the film features two special numbers, neither leaves the same impression as the musical moments in the first instalment.

The biggest issue with Jailer 2 is the shift in storytelling after the interval. Once the conflict moves to Goa and the Kalpak family enters the picture, the film becomes increasingly dependent on confrontations and extended action sequences.

The stakes are undoubtedly higher, but the screenplay does not always make effective use of them, particularly during the climax. The repeated attempts by both sides to trap, threaten and outsmart each other eventually begin to feel familiar.

Additionally, the constant violence starts to lose its impact after a point.

Tiger's relationship with his family is one of the story's most important emotional threads, but the film often treats it as a secondary concern.

As mentioned earlier, the key female characters are also underutilised. Ramya Krishnan and Mirnaa have very little to do despite their characters' importance to Tiger's personal life. Vidya Balan's Kantha Kalpak is another missed opportunity.

SJ Suryah's Bodhi Kalpak also does not always feel as threatening as the story intends him to be, making his confrontation with Tiger less impactful.

Is Jailer 2 worth watching?

Yes, Jailer 2 is a mass entertainer worth watching for Rajinikanth's charisma, Nelson Dilipkumar's quirky humour and Anirudh Ravichander's background score. The supporting cast and cameos also add to the film's appeal. However, the second half is where the sequel loses some of its momentum.