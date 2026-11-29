Netflix will reportedly not release Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, in India. The development follows objections from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), both of which approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also reminded Netflix of its May 8, 2025 advisory asking streaming platforms to discontinue Pakistani-origin content in India.

Netflix reportedly shelves India release of Fawad-Mahira's series

Netflix's upcoming Pakistani romantic drama Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, featuring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, will reportedly not be available to viewers in India. According to a report by India Today, sources close to the matter have confirmed that the streaming platform has decided against making the series available to Indian subscribers. The title has also reportedly been removed from Netflix's upcoming India release slate.

The development comes amid mounting pressure from Indian film organisations and renewed communication from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting regarding the availability of Pakistani entertainment content in the country. While Netflix has not issued an official statement announcing the decision, the reported move marks a setback for Indian fans anticipating the reunion of Fawad and Mahira.

Why has Fawad-Mahira's Netflix show landed in controversy?

The controversy began after the trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was unveiled on November 24. Its proposed availability in India prompted objections from two prominent film organisations, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Both organisations approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention to prevent the series from streaming in India. FWICE also warned that it could withdraw its members from Netflix productions across the country from December 5 if the platform went ahead with the Indian release. The federation argued that streaming Pakistani-origin entertainment would go against the existing government advisory and its position on professional associations with Pakistani artists.

AICWA also sought a broader legal framework to restrict Pakistani content and artists from working across Indian entertainment platforms.

Government reminds Netflix of its advisory on Pakistani content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has reiterated its position on Pakistani-origin entertainment content amid the controversy. On May 8, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military tensions between India and Pakistan, the ministry issued an advisory asking OTT platforms, streaming services and digital intermediaries operating in India to discontinue access to web series, films, songs, podcasts and other content originating from Pakistan.

The ministry has now reminded Netflix of the advisory and asked the platform to maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June 2025. At the time, Netflix had informed the ministry that it was not making Pakistani-origin films or series available to Indian subscribers. The latest communication followed complaints and representations received by the ministry over the possible Indian release of Fawad and Mahira's series.