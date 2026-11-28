An explosion at a middle school in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province killed or injured several students on Saturday (Nov 28, 2026), police said. Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters, said the blast took place around 10 am at a school in the Andar Ser area. Several students were killed or wounded in the explosion, he added. The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Investigation teams from Kunar province have reached the site, Dehqan said.