Published: Nov 29, 2026, 08:44 IST | Updated: Nov 29, 2026, 08:44 IST
Starlink has allegedly helped Iran coordinate drone attacks targeting US interests, raising fresh questions over the use of satellite internet technology in military operations. The claims have put Elon Musk's satellite communications network under scrutiny amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. The alleged role of Starlink highlights growing concerns over the intersection of commercial space technology, military strategy and modern warfare.