Published: Nov 28, 2026, 16:14 IST | Updated: Nov 28, 2026, 16:14 IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has presented a strong case for India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The proposal highlights India's growing sporting ambitions, infrastructure development and commitment to strengthening its position on the global sporting stage. Hosting the Games would mark a significant milestone for Indian sports, while also creating opportunities to expand sporting facilities, promote inclusivity and inspire the next generation of athletes.