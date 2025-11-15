/Sacred relics to Bhutan, GI tags of Ladakh, Orient Express in Europe

This week on Wings, we bring to you the story of the journey of the sacred Buddha relics from Delhi to Bhutan, and how the local traditions of Ladakh find recognition through G tags. We also bring you some interesting stories about the Orient Express craze that swept through Europe. Italy is reviving the romance of rail with the luxurious train, La Dolce Vita Orient Express, whereas in Paris, the iconic Orient. Express is making headlines as the star of a new exhibition celebrating 100 years of art deco at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.