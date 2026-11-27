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Gujarat ATS arrests suspected Jaish terrorist over alleged Air Force station attack plot
Gujarat ATS arrests suspected Jaish terrorist over alleged Air Force station attack plot
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 27, 2026, 22:44 IST
| Updated:
Nov 27, 2026, 22:44 IST
In a key development, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested an alleged operative of Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to investigators, he was planning to target an Air Force station in Gujarat.
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