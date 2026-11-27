An Israeli airstrike hit a residential apartment in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, killing Khaled Abu Nada, a Hamas-appointed deputy education minister and member of the group's political office, along with his wife. Several others were wounded in the November 26 attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the killing, alleging Abu Nada oversaw Hamas's economic and education portfolios. The strike comes amid continued Israeli attacks despite the Gaza ceasefire.