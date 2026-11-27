Donald Trump's Tariff Agenda Could Face a New Political Challenge as the United States Heads Into Midterm Elections. a Democratic Takeover of Even One Chamber of Congress Could Open the Door to Fresh Investigations, Oversight Hearings and Moves to Roll Back Some of the President's Tariffs. but There Is a Catch. Even if Democrats Manage to Pass Legislation, Trump's Veto Power Remains a Major Roadblock. Take a Look at This Next Report for More.