Does India have the technological capability to introduce a 'kill switch' in its defence exports? At WION Defence Partnership Days 2026, experts discuss India's growing global defence exports, the strategic implications of supplying kinetic capabilities to foreign nations and whether India could exercise control over exported military equipment. The discussion explores India's technological capabilities, the role of government decisions in defence exports and how bilateral relationships could influence the use of such mechanisms. Experts also highlight how foreign suppliers could potentially introduce mechanisms that affect the functioning of military equipment during critical situations.