Bihar MLA Anant Singh has turned his daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding into a massive celebration, opening the invitation to everyone, including people from across India and Pakistan. Held in his ancestral village of Nadwan, the wedding reportedly drew lakhs of guests, with preparations for four to five lakh people. The celebrations featured an elaborate feast, luxury cars, multiple helipads and a horse-racing competition offering a Mahindra Thar as the top prize. The massive turnout triggered traffic jams stretching over 10 kilometres, while spectators climbed electricity towers to catch a glimpse of the festivities.