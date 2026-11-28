Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly planning to completely destroy the main bridge connecting Russia with Crimea and strikes are being prepared. This comes just days after fresh strikes paralysed Vladimir Putin’s showcase crossing.

Strikes last week partially destroyed link to the occupied peninsula and bolstered a months-long campaign to sever Moscow’s supply lines to the battlefields of southern and eastern Ukraine.

The destruction of the remaining section of the Crimean Bridge would mark a significant political setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a symbolic victory for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has sought to challenge Moscow’s control over occupied Crimea.

Putin ordered the construction of the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, following Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. In 2018, he inaugurated the bridge by personally driving a truck across it.

"An emboldened president Volodymyr Zelensky has now told his commanders he wants to see the rest of the Kerch Bridge demolished," military sources told The Telegraph

Ukraine launched a series of attacks on the bridge last week, destroying its central road section and damaging railway tracks. The strikes delivered a symbolic blow to Moscow and demonstrated Kyiv’s growing confidence, putting further pressure on Putin.

The Russian leaders have however, denied the bridge was being used for military purposes.