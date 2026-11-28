India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant achieved another major milestone during the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, becoming the leading six-hitter in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC) on Saturday (Nov 28). Coming in at No. 5 during India’s first innings in the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Pant reached the record with his first six of the innings. He hit pacer Jacob Duffy over long-on to move past former England captain Ben Stokes, who previously held the record with 88 sixes.

Pant has now hit 89 sixes in 44 WTC matches, 20 fewer Tests than Stokes, who has played 64 matches. The Indian wicketkeeper has maintained an impressive rate, hitting a six every 46 balls in the tournament.

Four Indian players feature in the top five of the WTC six-hitting list. Rohit Sharma is third with 56 sixes, while current captain Shubman Gill occupies fourth place with 48 maximums. Yashasvi Jaiswal completes the top five with 45 sixes.

However, Pant could not stay at the crease for long after reaching the landmark and was dismissed by Duffy for 23 following an aggressive shot, leaving India at 96/4. Earlier, New Zealand were bowled out for 356 in their first innings.

Pant has enjoyed a memorable run in the series. During the previous Test in Wellington, he scored his ninth Test century and became the first visiting wicketkeeper to score centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

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He also moved past former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum’s tally of 107 sixes to become the second-highest six-hitter in Test cricket, behind Stokes, who has 136.

Pant is also the highest-scoring wicketkeeper in WTC history and crossed the 3,000-run mark in the competition during the ongoing series.

Most sixes in World Test Championship