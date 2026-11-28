Defending champions India booked their place in the final of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 after defeating Malaysia 6-2 in the semi-final at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Friday (Nov 27). The victory also took India into the tournament final for the sixth time. Deepika led India’s attack with two goals, while Mumtaz Khan, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika scored one each.

Malaysia managed two goals through Nur Azhar and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli, but could not stop the hosts from securing a comfortable win.

India started aggressively and look to control possession. Malaysia initially defended well, particularly down the right flank, making it difficult for the hosts to create clear chances.

However, India broke the deadlock in the 10th minute. After Deepika’s penalty-corner attempt, Sunelita kept the move alive and set up Mumtaz for a close-range finish.

India increased their attacking pressure in the second quarter. Navneet doubled the lead in the 18th minute with an impressive solo effort, beating two defenders before finding the net. Deepika then converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute to make it 3-0.

Malaysia pulled one back through Nur Azhar in the 27th minute, but Deepika scored her second goal from another penalty corner in the 30th minute to give India a 4-1 lead at half-time.

Sunelita extended India’s advantage in the 33rd minute, reacting quickly to a rebound from Deepika’s penalty-corner attempt to make it 5-1.

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Malaysia reduced the deficit in the 52nd minute when Zulkifli scored with a reverse-stick shot. However, India had the final say as Ishika converted a penalty corner in the 57th minute to seal the 6-2 victory.

Earlier, Korea defeated Thailand 4-1 to finish fifth, while China beat Japan 1-0 in the other semi-final, thanks to Zhang Heyang’s 60th-minute goal.

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India will now face China in Saturday’s final as they aim to win their fourth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title.