For years, Donald Trump has accused the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of exercising excessive influence over global oil prices. Now, with the United States occupying the position of the world's largest oil producer, Washington appears increasingly willing to challenge the organisation's influence directly.

A Reuters investigation published on November 27 revealed that American officials encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to explore withdrawing from OPEC earlier this year. Both countries were among the organisation's original founders in 1960.

The investigation also reported that Washington obstructed Caracas' annual contribution to the organisation, valued at approximately €2.8 million.

The episode raises broader concerns about economic sovereignty. American oversight of Venezuela's public finances following Nicolás Maduro's removal, alongside longstanding arrangements governing Iraqi petroleum earnings, gives Washington significant influence over both countries.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly helped discourage further American pressure regarding Venezuela's membership, while Iraqi petroleum officials persuaded their government to remain within OPEC.

The US State Department maintained that withdrawal was not discussed at senior levels with Venezuela and that its dealings with Iraq were focused on energy infrastructure.

The revelations come at a particularly sensitive moment for the global energy market.

OPEC is grappling with the UAE's departure, disruptions arising from the Iran conflict and disagreements over production capacity. Brent crude has climbed above $97 a barrel ahead of Sunday's OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

For energy-importing economies such as India, the consequences extend well beyond geopolitics. Expensive crude threatens household purchasing power, inflation management and economic stability.

Washington has a legitimate economic interest in expanding oil production. Greater competition could also benefit consumers. However, using financial leverage to influence another country's participation in an international organisation raises concerns about the methods employed to achieve those objectives.

A weaker OPEC will not necessarily produce a more stable energy market. Nor does American energy dominance guarantee affordable fuel.

The emerging struggle over global oil supplies is increasingly about political influence as much as economics. And unless consumer interests remain central to that contest, millions of people far removed from Washington, Riyadh and Vienna could ultimately bear its costs.