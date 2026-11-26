The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission struck Dimorphos, the small moonlet of the larger asteroid Didymos, in 2022 and gouged a crater about the size of a stadium. This revelation was made by the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft, launched in 2024 to study the impact of the defence spacecraft. DART tested whether a mission like this could save Earth in the event a hazardous space rock is identified flying towards Earth.



With Hera, ESA aimed to learn how Dimorphos had changed from the impact. Earlier, NASA had found that the rock's shape had changed drastically after the DART spacecraft collided with it. But now, we know that it is not the whole truth. "Scientists debated whether Dimorphos had sustained an impact crater, changed its shape, or stayed the same," Hera principal investigator Patrick Michel, Director of Research at the Observatoire de la Côte d'Azur, said in a statement.

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What Hera found on Dimorphos



Hera, launched in October 2024, flew 194 million kilometres to Dimorphos and, two years later, has discovered that DART flattened one face of Dimorphos with a stadium-sized crater. "Much to our surprise, the answer turns out to be all three at once! The face struck by DART has been flattened into an impact crater the size of a sports stadium, which extends across the asteroid's entire width," Michel said. This led to hundreds of tiny boulders being released that are now moving around the binary asteroids.

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The moonlet has since been spinning chaotically. "As Hera returned more images, it became clear that the DART impact has left Dimorphos tumbling wildly in its orbit," Michael Kueppers, ESA's Hera mission scientist, said, adding, "the asteroids are surrounded by hundreds of orbiting boulders, just a few meters in size."



Even though it has changed in two ways, it hasn't altered fully. The areas that were not impacted by the asteroid look the same as they did in 2022 when DART imaged it.

Hera will land Cubesat on asteroid Dimorphos



Hera still has a lot to do. The spacecraft is moving in a rectangular orbit around the binary asteroid. It is currently at a distance of 30 kilometres from Dimorphos, which allows Hera to observe both Didymos and Dimorphos. In the coming days, it will get closer to them, remaining 13 kilometres from them and taking detailed images of the rocks. The next step would be the deployment of two CubeSats, about the size of a shoebox.