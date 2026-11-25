Pakistani dramas are once again gaining headlines in India, and two recent shows continue to grab social media attention, Dar-e-Nijaat and Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. While the latter is yet to release, the former is already available to watch and is garnering a lot of attention.

After Dar-e-Nijaat found success, it was learnt that fan screenings were being organised in India, first in New Delhi, then in Bengaluru. However, both of them were cancelled.

Two special screenings of the much-talked-about show was scheduled to screen in Bengaluru

Two fan screenings of the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat, scheduled for November 28 and December 5 in Bengaluru, have been cancelled after their invites and promotional posters went viral on social media and triggered backlash, which led police to intervene in the matter.

The first screening was planned by The Bloom Society Sisters' Club for November 28, 6 PM onwards, at Sheesh Kebab in Frazer Town, Bengaluru.

Billed as the "First-Ever Screening in Bengaluru," it was to show episodes 34 and 35 of the drama. The second screening was planned for December 5 at Mowie Private Theatre in Bengaluru.

For the events, fans were asked to wear Pakistani ensembles as the official dress code for both regular and VIP seats. Following criticism online, Bengaluru Police said they were looking into both events.

When concerns were raised about the two scheduled screenings, Bengaluru Chief Commissioner of Police R. Hitendra stated that they were looking into the matter.

"As of now, something is being organized. We are getting in touch with the organizers to know more details about it. If anything is to be done on the ground, it will be done," the Chief Commissioner said.