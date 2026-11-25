The Shroud of Turin is believed to be the piece of cloth that was wrapped around the body of Jesus Christ. While there is no proof establishing it as a fact yet, several other studies have been carried out on the shroud. A new DNA analysis has revealed its journey through time and everything that has gathered on it from repairs, human handling and coming in contact with all kinds of things. The study published in Scientific Reports states that PCR-free, next-generation metagenomic sequencing done on samples taken from the Shroud of Turin in 1978 by the late Professor Pierluigi Baima Bollone has thrown up a factsheet of human touch, environment, and later contact.

"The Shroud represents a rich archive of genetic information that has accumulated over centuries of human interaction and environmental exposure," forensic scientist Noemi Procopio, from the University of Lancashire in the UK, said.

The metagenomic sequencing method differs from past methods because it does not artificially copy DNA fragments, removing bias. Being PCR-free, reading millions of DNA fragments in parallel, and analysing fragments from diverse organisms without targeting just one meant the researchers got a more comprehensive picture than previous studies.



What did they find on Shroud of Turin?

The analysis detected genetic traces from humans, bacteria, fungi, plants, animals, including cattle, pigs, chickens, dogs, and cats, and Mediterranean red coral, commonly used in jewellery and ornaments. Microbial signals included typical human skin bacteria, moulds, and organisms adapted to dry or salty conditions. The researchers also detected plant DNA including wheat, carrots, bananas, oranges, potatoes, maize, and peanuts.



The crop findings reveal the contact history of the Shroud after 1492. Because maize and peanuts originated in the Americas and only reached Europe after Columbus's voyages, their presence reflects biological material settling on the cloth after those exchanges. This overlaps with known historical repair periods such as 1534, following the Chambéry fire, and 1694.



"While the DNA evidence cannot answer all the questions about the age or authenticity of the cloth, it provides novel insights into its biological history and demonstrates how advances in forensic science can unlock new information from historical artefacts," says Procopio.



Most of the human DNA belonged to the late Professor Pierluigi Baima Bollone, who collected the samples from the Shroud of Turin in 1978. Besides this, radiocarbon analysis of two threads dated them to 1451–1622 CE and 1642–1800 CE, much later than the likely date the Shroud was formed.