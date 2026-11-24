A Russian reconnaissance drone on Tuesday (Nov 24) entered Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine overnight, just days after three Russian missiles fell on Polish territory. Poland has repeatedly accused Moscow of seeking to target Kyiv's supporters with a "hybrid" war. The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said that there had been a "brief violation" of the country's airspace overnight “by a Russian unmanned aircraft." Polish surveillance systems tracked the drone and had been granted authorisation to shoot down the drone, according to the command's statement. But the drone changed course and the military decided not to open fire because of the risk to civilians, the statement added. Another deputy defence minister, Stanislaw Wziatek, told media the incursion was a provocation and “a genuine reconnaissance on Polish territory.” "We assume this was an intentional act," deputy defence minister Pawel Zalewski told radio station RMF 24.

Earlier on Nov 20, at least two Russian missiles landed in the south-east corner of neighbouring Poland. The NATO country accused Moscow of a “provocation” after the incident. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the weapons flying into Poland were deliberate. Pointing at the incident, Tusk said that this is the reason why the country should be a part of negotiations between Ukraine, Russian and the US. Poland is one of five countries Europe picked to represent it at future US-led talks on Ukraine.