In a major escalation, Russia pounded Ukraine with massive strikes on Friday (Nov 20), but at least two missiles landed in the south-east corner of neighbouring Poland. The NATO country accused Moscow of a “provocation” after the incident. Polish authorities said that it is probing reports of an unidentified object crashing just 45 km (28 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces (DORSZ) said at 7:07 a.m. that there had been a “suspected violation of Polish airspace by unidentified air objects.” He said that the ground team was dispatched to secure the area and locate the site. A DORSZ spokesman later told Poland’s state-owned news agency, PAP, that the fallen object may be a Kh-101 cruise missile, or a jet-powered drone. Dariusz Działo, from the Provincial Crisis Management Center in Lublin, later confirmed that an object had fallen in fields in Lipowiec, in the Księżpol commune of the Biłgoraj district, where it caught fire. Flight operations were suspended at Rzeszów Airport due to military aviation activity. For the first time, the air traffic control tower at Rzeszów airport was also evacuated, Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak said.

Poland calls it ‘provocation’

Reacting sharply, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it a provocation and said that the weapons flying into Poland were deliberate. Pointing at the incident, Tusk said that this is the reason why the country should be a part of negitiations between Ukraine, Russian and the US. Poland is one of five countries Europe picked to represent it at future US-led talks on Ukraine. "The provocation may have been linked with the fact that there are (military) exercises taking place on the territory of Poland. Nobody can say that this was an innocent coincidence," Tusk told a televised press conference in Warsaw.

Reactions from European leaders

UK PM Andy Burnham and other European leaders also reacted to the incident. Bunham vowed that the UK would support Poland “in any way we can.”