/Trump admin brings new rule to block China from accessing advanced American chips

The Trump administration announced new regulations on Monday limiting remote access to advanced US computing chips and servers in order to prevent China from using American chips to train their best artificial intelligence models.

The rule was issued days after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO amid scrutiny of his romantic alliance with a Chinese executive who worked for Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls.

Megaspeed provides computing power to Chinese companies using chips housed in Southeast Asian data centres, including facilities in Malaysia.

Rule to restrict access of Chinese firms to computing power from overseas data centres

The rule, due to take effect in 90 days, will restrict Chinese companies’ access to computing power rented from overseas data centres.

US export controls already restrict direct purchases of Nvidia’s most advanced chips. Renting computing power allowed Chinese companies to use those chips to train AI models while the hardware stayed abroad, often in Southeast Asia.

As per the new rules, all overseas data centres will now have to vet their customers and face restrictions on supplying large amounts of computing power to companies headquartered in China, Russia and Iran, among other countries.

The rule also makes licences mandatory to export advanced chips to companies headquartered in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil as the US authorities think there is a higher risk of chips being diverted through those countries.

The move also comes days before US President Donald Trump is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

How Nvidia scandal exposed the gap

Jensen Huang resigned amid reports of a relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based data centre operator Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer. US officials suspected Alice Huang of being a source for Chinese intelligence.

On Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed the Commerce Department for failing to restrict Megaspeed’s chip purchases.