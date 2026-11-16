/Army opens fire after suspected movement near LoC in Poonch’s Sajwan sector

Army personnel opened fire after observing suspected movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sajwan sector of Poonch district during the intervening night, official sources said. According to sources, army personnel deployed on duty in the area fired several rounds after noticing suspicious movement ahead of the border fence shortly after midnight. Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to ascertain the nature of the suspected movement and ensure that no suspicious elements had entered the vicinity. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Mandi. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.