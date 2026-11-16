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  • /Army opens fire after suspected movement near LoC in Poonch’s Sajwan sector

Army opens fire after suspected movement near LoC in Poonch’s Sajwan sector

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 09:54 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 09:54 IST
Army opens fire after suspected movement near LoC in Poonch’s Sajwan sector

Army opens fire after suspected movement near LoC in Poonch’s Sajwan sector Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Army troops fire after spotting suspected movement near the LoC in Poonch's Sajwan sector, triggering a security search operation

Army personnel opened fire after observing suspected movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sajwan sector of Poonch district during the intervening night, official sources said. According to sources, army personnel deployed on duty in the area fired several rounds after noticing suspicious movement ahead of the border fence shortly after midnight. Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area to ascertain the nature of the suspected movement and ensure that no suspicious elements had entered the vicinity. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Mandi. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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