/Ukraine launches 1,336 drones, strikes Putin's key bridge linking Russia to Crimea: Why is this symbolic?

In a fresh attack, Ukraine has launched 1,336 drones at Moscow and has hit a bridge that links the Crimean peninsula to Russia. Ukrainian forces also struck a major Russian petrochemical plant, an oil refinery and a military production site. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russian air defences intercepted at least 600 Ukrainian drones flying towards the Moscow region. Kyiv said that its retaliatory strikes are justified as Russian attacks have killed hundreds of civilians and regularly knock out power in different parts of the country.

"The enemy has hit the Crimea bridge," the Crimean Russian-installed governor Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Telegram. "As a result, traffic will be restricted, likely until the afternoon." According to reports, the bridge has been a key target for Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022. It has been struck several times, including an October 2022 blast in which an explosive-packed truck was detonated on the bridge, causing months of disruption.

This comes amid diplomatic efforts being made to end the almost five-year war. Fresh round of talks took place in Abu Dhabi last week but Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his territorial demands and said any deployment of foreign troops would be seen in Moscow as a “continuation of war.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States had proposed Kyiv ceding some territory in exchange for being given NATO membership. The attack also comes amid China confirming that Xi would hold talks with Trump and Putin in Shenzhen on Nov 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Disruptions that took place due to bridge attack

The attack on the Crimean Bridge disrupted both road and rail connectivity between the peninsula and mainland Russia. Road traffic was temporarily suspended, with authorities expecting restrictions to remain in place until around midday. A crisis management centre was set up in Kerch, while repair work was initiated to assess the damage and restore traffic. Several Crimea-bound trains were also delayed, including services from St Petersburg, Moscow and Adler, with delays ranging from two to four-and-a-half hours. Rail operator Grand Service Express said the delays could change and that train managers were updating passengers on estimated arrival times. Prosecutors were monitoring passenger rights, while authorities said preliminary reports indicated that no one had been injured in the attack.

Why is the bridge attack significant?