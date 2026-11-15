/BJP cries ‘treason’ as Italian leader raises ‘vote chor’ slogan, Rahul Gandhi laughs at Telangana govt’s event in Hyderabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday slammed the main opposition party Congress and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after an Italian political leader Giacomo Filibeck invited to the Bharat Summit 2026 organised in Hyderabad by the Congress-ruled Telangana state government raised the ‘Vote chor, gaddi chhod’ slogan at the event.

Filibeck, the Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), raised the Congress party’s slogan while addressing the gathering in Telangana, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over what they described as foreign interference in India’s internal affairs.

Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy were seen laughing and applauding along with other Congress leaders in a widely circulated video of Filibeck raising the slogan.

Filibeck, the Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), accused the government of undermining democracy in India and expressed support for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

‘Cong venting frustration of losing consecutive polls’

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of letting foreign political representatives interfere in India’s domestic politics.

Home Minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Maharashtra that the Congress party was “venting the frustration” of losing three consecutive Lok Sabha elections as he mentioned the summit in Hyderabad.

“[Congress] invited propagators of leftist ideology from across the country and abroad, and the ‘prince’ of the Congress also went there. They named it “Bharat Summit”, yet Rahul Gandhi ji worked to defame India across the entire world by expressing anti-India views at an international conference.”

Shah also accused Rahul Gandhi of making foreign trips where he “defames India on international platforms”.

Reacting to the Italian delegate’s remark and the viral video, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X, “Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I’m not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India.”

‘Anti-Bharat Summit,’ says minister

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is from Telangana, called the Hyderabad event an “Anti-Bharat Summit”.

“Congress once tried to make an Italian national the Prime Minister of India. Now, at its Anti-Bharat Summit, an Italian political leader is commenting on India’s internal affairs!” he said.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar also attacked the state government. “Congress govt under [Chief Minister] Revanth Reddy gave foreign political representatives the stage to interfere in our domestic politics & Rahul Gandhi is shamelessly laughing,” he wrote.

Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao posted in Telugu, “Isn’t it treason to let foreign leaders mock our country’s democracy and proudly applaud their remarks?”

‘Rahul Gandhi has become a puppet of foreign powers & George Soros’

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in India’s domestic political affairs.

Bhandari alleged that Gandhi had become a “puppet of foreign powers & George Soros wanting instability in India”.

“Rahul Gandhi wants Regime Change with Foreign help,” Bhandari said in a post on X.

Bhandari also accused Rahul Gandhi of acting against Indian democracy and seeking foreign involvement in the country’s internal political affairs.

“Rahul Gandhi is no longer LOP; he is behaving as a puppet of Foreign powers wanting instability in India! Congress is anti-India!” he added.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised Filibeck’s remarks and called them “completely unacceptable”.

“The Congress cannot find people within the country and is now getting foreigners to raise slogans,” Hussain said.

BJP questioned invite to George Soros-funded leader

On Saturday, the BJP had slammed the Congress for inviting former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Guillaume Long to Telangana state government’s Bharat Summit 2026, flagging his association with a research organisation that reportedly received grants from a George Soros-backed policy institute.

In a post on X, BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal asked Rahul Gandhi to explain the rationale behind inviting Long, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR). “Congress must answer: What is the agenda behind inviting Guillaume Long to its Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad?” Agarwal said, adding that CEPR reportedly received $420,000 in grants from the George Soros-backed Open Society Policy Center in 2021.

What did Filibeck exactly say at Hyderabad event?

At the Bharat Summit 2026, Filibeck praised the protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “Students, young people, and Opposition parties have taken to the streets, demanding education reform and accountability for the millions of names that have been removed from the electoral rolls.... At the heart of that fight stands the Indian National Congress and the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” he said, before concluding with the “vote chori” slogan.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Filibeck said international gatherings and conferences were important to draw attention to challenges facing Indian democracy.