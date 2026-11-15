/Woman honey-trapped by Pak handler, associate arrested in Rajasthan rail track blast case

A 21-year-old woman honey-trapped by a Pakistan-based handler has been arrested as the main accused along with an associate for the November 3 blast on a railway track in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district.

The woman, identified as Mahakdeep Kaur, 21, was arrested along with 23-year-old Devendra Singh from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district in a joint operation involving the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar Police and Punjab Police.

According to investigators, Devendra accompanied Mahakdeep and assisted her in carrying out the operation.

Investigators suspect that Mahakdeep was recruited by Pakistan-based handlers through a romantic relationship.

Security agencies describe the revelation as a possible new modus operandi being used by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to recruit women.

Woman was in contact with two Pakistan-based individuals

Sources said Mahakdeep told investigators during questioning that she was in contact with two Pakistan-based individuals identified by the code names Shah and Chacha.

Mahakdeep is separated from her husband, who is currently lodged in jail in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and was drawn into the network after an ISI operative established a romantic relationship with her.

Security agencies believe Pakistan-based handlers may be targeting women who are socially isolated or emotionally vulnerable by establishing romantic relationships and then offering money to persuade them to carry out terror activities.

A similar case had earlier come to light in Rajasthan’s Gangapur, where the ATS arrested a woman named Babita, who had also been recruited by Pakistan-based operatives through a romantic relationship.

Investigators are examining whether there are any links between the two cases and finding whether there is a wider network operating through this method.

Two weapons, 46 cartridges and Rs 30,000 recovered

Police recovered two weapons and 46 cartridges from Mahakdeep’s possession. Investigators also recovered Rs 30,000, which they suspect was given to her for carrying out the operation.

The Rajasthan Police and security agencies are investigating the alleged Pakistan connection, the source of funding and the network that facilitated the blast. They are also trying to identify other people who may have been involved in the conspiracy.

The Rajasthan ATS claimed that the two accused made multiple attempts to plant explosives on the railway track, with the blast finally occurring on November 3 at around 9.45 pm near village 50 GB on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line in Sri Ganganagar district.

Explosion damaged concrete sleepers on railway track

The blast occurred after a train travelling from Anupgarh towards Suratgarh had passed through the section. The explosion damaged two to three concrete sleepers beneath the railway track.

The force of the blast also exposed the iron reinforcement inside the sleepers and dislodged clips holding the railway tracks in place.