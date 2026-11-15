/AUS vs ENG: Perth hero Mahli Beardman rested for 2nd ODI; Nathan Ellis ruled out of T20I series

Mahli Beardman, the Aussie quick who picked up a six-wicket haul (6/24) on his ODI debut against England in the series opener in Perth, has been rested for the ongoing second match in Adelaide. With Beardman's history of back injuries, the selectors have decided to manage his workload. Australia included Riley Meredith as his replacement in the playing XI for the second game after winning the toss and electing to field first.



Meanwhile, T20 specialist Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the five-match series against England as he continues to recover from a side strain. Ellis suffered the injury midway through the 2-1 ODI series loss to South Africa, missing out on the third and final match in Potchefstroom.

Left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis has been picked as his replacement in the T20I squad and will be in contention to feature in his first international game since June this year.

2nd ODI Team Sheets and What Captains Said

Mitchell Marsh, Australian Captain: “We are going to bowl first. We know that we do not chasing. We know this is going to be a good wicket.



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"Hopefully, we can get the most out of it early and make some early inroads with the quicks and then chase it down in the light. Mahli (Beardman) is out. Was a bit off last game, didn't bowl very well, so he's out today (smiles). Young kid, obviously tough to back up in 48 hours, so he rests today, and Riley Meredith comes in. A young guy bowling quick to then have Riley Meredith step into those roles.”



Harry Brook, England Captain: “We'd have liked to bowl as well, but again, we've got to do both aspects of the game well, so we have to try and bat well first.



“We learned back on that game. We've had some conversations, probably got to be a little bit more positive in certain situations, especially when it's in our favour a little bit more with the ball. So, hopefully, today we can go out there, adapt to these conditions quickly. We know it's going to be probably a slightly better pitch, so go out there and try and perform our best. Sonny Baker comes in for Jamie Overton.”

Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson and Riley Meredith

