/India backs death penalty at UN, says can't equate it with torture

India has voted against a United Nations General Assembly draft resolution calling for a moratorium on the use of the death penalty, arguing that there is no international consensus against capital punishment and that sovereign states have the right to determine their own legal systems and penalties. At the same session, India supported a separate resolution on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions but distanced itself from a paragraph that it said wrongly equated lawful capital punishment with torture and unlawful killings.

Speaking at the Third Committee's 43rd plenary meeting of the 81st UN General Assembly on Friday (local time), Bhavika Mangalanandan, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, explained New Delhi's position on the two resolutions.

India objects to equating death penalty with torture

Addressing draft resolution A/C.3/81/L.37 on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Mangalanandan said India opposed such unlawful killings and supported the broader resolution. "Extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions are unlawful and a clear violation of human rights. They deeply affect the families of victims and violate the most fundamental human right, the right to life," she said.

However, India objected to Operational Paragraph 6 (OP 6), which refers to a report by the UN Special Rapporteur presented at the Human Rights Council's 62nd session and calls on states to take its recommendations into account. "We strongly disagree with the assertion conveyed in the report of the Special Rapporteur and thereby through the resolution. The death penalty inherently constitutes torture or ill-treatment," Mangalanandan said, describing the position as unacceptable to India.

She argued that capital punishment, when imposed through a lawful judicial process, should not be equated with extrajudicial executions. "In India, the death penalty is a statutory provision exercised exclusively in the rarest of rare cases; a legal framework guarantees multi-tier procedural safeguards, including the presumption of innocence, mandatory confirmation of death sentences by a higher court and extensive mitigation consideration," she said.

India consequently disassociated itself from OP 6 while supporting the resolution as a whole.

Why India voted against the death penalty moratorium

India's position was also reflected in its vote against the separate draft resolution A/C.3/81/L.43, which called for a moratorium on the use of capital punishment. "There is no international consensus against capital punishment, and article six of the ICCPR permits its use with restrictions. Capital punishment is meted out after rigorous and due legal process," Mangalanandan said.

"It is therefore a travesty to term it state-inflicted death," she added.

She also objected to discussing capital punishment in the context of a resolution on extrajudicial and arbitrary executions, calling the approach "disingenuous and mischievous".