/'They deserved loss': Ronaldo's mother criticises Portugal team, coach reacts

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has criticised the Portugal team for “deceiving and not respecting” her son. She also claimed that the team deserved their defeat against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. Following Ronaldo’s recent international retirement, Portugal suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat against Denmark at home. Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the match. Speaking to 433, Ronaldo’s mother said, “The Portugal national team deserve the loss - I was happy about it!.”

“They deceived him. He was not respected, not even by his teammates,” she added.

Ronaldo’s retirement followed a long and tense period involving his role in the national team and his disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus.

The forward was left out of the playing XI against Norway during the previous international break, which added to the tensions. He was also handed a suspension by the Portugal Football Federation.

Ronaldo announced his retirement before receiving a call-up for the November international break, leaving fans across the world surprised. Portugal paid tribute to him during the Denmark match.

Players wore his iconic number 7 on their shirts, while fans applauded him in the seventh minute as his picture appeared on the stadium’s giant screen.

However, Dolores was unhappy with the tribute and said, “The tribute should have been held in front of him, not without him. The tribute will be here at Sporting (Sporting CP, Cristiano’s club as a youngster), they value him.”

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus responded to her comments in an interview with RTP, as quoted by Goal.com. He said, “Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother? My mother too… Ronaldo’s mother is a lady I greatly respect, what can she say? A mother is a mother, there’s no way around it, I understand her statements.”

The defeat against Denmark was Portugal’s heaviest home loss in 105 years. It was also the first time since 2010 that they had conceded four goals at home, having previously drawn 4-4 against Cyprus in a match Ronaldo did not play.