/IPL 2027: LSG set to trade Mohammed Shami for RR's Sam Curran

Mohammed Shami is reportedly set to join Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a trade deal involving England all-rounder Sam Curran ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, according to an ESPNcricinfo report. LSG have also agreed to include Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M Siddharth in the deal. Although Shami managed only 12 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.00 in the 2026 season, but his experience remained valuable for LSG. The 36-year-old recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

If the deal is completed, he could form a strong pace partnership with Jofra Archer, who was RR’s leading wicket-taker last season.

Meanwhile, Curran would join his third IPL franchise after earlier playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in two separate stints. The England all-rounder missed the 2026 season due to injury.

His arrival would strengthen LSG’s batting and provide another bowling option across different phases of the game.

Curran, who won the Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final awards during England’s 2022 T20 World Cup triumph, could also be considered for LSG’s vacant captaincy position.

The captaincy role became available after Rishabh Pant stepped down and moved to Delhi Capitals following the 2026 season. Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis are also among the possible overseas candidates.

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Siddharth, meanwhile, recently won the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and is set to feature for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).