/Rajat Patidar breaks record for highest individual score by a No. 5 or lower batter in T20s

Rajat Patidar produced a record-breaking knock of 135 runs to guide Madhya Pradesh to a massive 131-run victory over Assam in the 2026 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Monday (Nov 16). The MP captain remained unbeaten on 135 off just 48 deliveries as his team posted a huge total of 250. Coming in to bat in the eighth over with his team at 57, Patidar dominated the Assam bowlers, smashing eight fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 281.25.



With this innings, Patidar set a new record for the highest individual score by a batter coming in at No. 5 or lower in men’s T20 cricket. He broke the 12-year-old record held by former Australian cricketer Dan Christian, who scored an unbeaten 129 for Middlesex against Kent in the 2014 T20 Blast.

Highest individual score at No. 5 or below in men's T20s

Player R Team Vs Venue Year Rajat Patidar 135 Madhya Pradesh Assam New Chandigarh 2026 Dan Christian 129 Middlesex Kent Canterbury 2014 Shaheryar Butt 125 Belgium Czech Republic Walferdange 2020 Salil Arora 125* Punjab Jharkhand Ambi 2025 Andre Russell 121 Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Port of Spain 2018

Patidar’s 13 sixes also put him in a tie for the most sixes hit by a No. 5 or lower batter in a men’s T20 innings, alongside Andre Russell, Izaj Ali and Glenn Maxwell. He also became the first MP player to hit more than 10 sixes in a single innings for the state.

The 32-year-old also became the first batter to score a T20 century for Madhya Pradesh. His previous best scores for the state were an unbeaten 96 against Goa in 2021 and 92 against Railways in 2022.



The 33-year-old also surpassed Prithvi Shaw’s record of 134 to register the highest individual score against Assam in T20 cricket.