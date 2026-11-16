/WTA Finals: Elina Svitolina responds after Aryna Sabalenka explains mid-match outburst

Elina Svitolina has responded to the mid-match abuse by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka during their WTA Finals Group 2 match on Friday (Nov 14). Svitolina, who hails from Ukraine, has been very critical of Russia's offensive against Ukraine, which started in 2022, and Belarus sides with Russia in the conflict. Svitolina's comments came after Sabalenka posted her explanation on social media about the outburst during the match, which she lost 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 in her first loss to Svitolina since 2020.

Svitolina reacts to Sabalenka's explanation on outburst

During the third set of the match, Sabalenka was caught swearing in Russian, but it was unclear whether she directed it at Svitolina or fans. The clip went viral on social media, and her swearing was interpreted as insults towards Svitolina and/or towards Ukraine in general. Have a look at the incident below:

What did Sabalenka say about the incident?

In a post on social media, Sabalenka explained that her outburst was directed at spectators and not Svitolina: "My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes and I reacted emotionally in the moment," she wrote in a message on her Instagram story.

What did Svitolina say?

After beating Sabalenka and reaching the semis, Svitolina faced Linda Noskova and won 6-2, 6-1, after which she was asked about the incident, to which she replied: "As we see, there's many, many Ukrainians, many, many flags, and of course they want me to win this particular match. We've played many times with Aryna, she has her fans. I have my fans," Svitolina remarked.

"I have seen the glimpse of it because obviously it's on social media... I just hope the matches between us (are) respected. Sometimes in some matches that we've played also there have been not great comments towards me in regard to the war. It is like this on social media, sometimes the things are turned around a little bit."