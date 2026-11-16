/BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Towhid Hridoy, months after triple ton in South Africa, rescues Bangladesh with sensational 137

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy, who had created history in September by becoming the first player for his country to score a First Class triple ton in South Africa, showed on Sunday (Nov 15) that it wasn't a fluke. The batter played a blinder of an innings against South Africa in the first Test at Johannesburg as Bangladesh went on to score their highest total with four wickets in hand. Hridoy added a record 206 with Litton Das for the sixth wicket as the visitors bounced back from 121/5 to 327/6 by the time play ended on day 1 of the Test.

Hridoy's record ton puts Bangladesh ahead vs SA in 1st Test

Hridoy, batting in the seventh Test innings of his career, scored 137 before his wicket ended play on day 1. He is now only the second Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred in South Africa after Mahmudul Hasan Joy in 2022. He added 206 runs for the sixth wicket with Litton Das (92 not out), which is now the highest partnership for Bangladesh for any wicket against South Africa.

The fact that it came at a time when the visitors were reeling at 121/5 makes the comeback even more brilliant. This is also the third consecutive time Hridoy has gone past 50 in a Test innings, with his previous two scores being 242 not out and 82 against West Indies at home.

How South Africa lost the advantage on day 1