/India to host 2029 Champions Trophy, co-host 2031 ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has named India as the host of the 2029 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and a co-host of the 2031 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup alongside Bangladesh. The Board approved the schedule of major men's tournaments and qualification formats for several global events until 2035 during its meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday (Nov 15).

According to an ICC media release, the decisions aim to give Full and Associate Members more opportunities through improved qualification pathways and greater exposure to international cricket.

The 2029 Champions Trophy will take place from Oct 9 to 28, while the 2031 ODI World Cup is scheduled from Oct 9 to Nov 23.

The ICC also announced dates for other major tournaments. Australia and New Zealand will host the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup from Oct 12 to Nov 12. England will stage the 2029 World Test Championship (WTC) final from Jun 8 to 12.

England, Ireland and Scotland will jointly host the 2030 Men’s T20 World Cup from Jul 4 to Aug 4, while England will host the 2031 WTC final from Jun 12 to 16. Hosts for several tournaments between 2032 and 2035 are yet to be confirmed.

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ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the approved schedule would bring greater clarity and direction to international cricket.

“The ICC events portfolio and schedule are critical components of cricket’s global architecture and deliver elevated context, competitiveness and consequence to the ecosystem. These tournaments serve as pinnacle moments for fans and players alike, with the associated pathways driving aspiration and access for the broader cricketing landscape,” he said.

“We also recognise the importance of providing athletes and member associations long-term visibility of these events to enable development of improved player pathways, focused high-performance programmes and structured calendars,” he added.

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The ICC Board also approved qualification formats for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup, 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup and 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier will feature 10 teams playing 23 matches in February and March. The teams will be split into two groups of five, followed by semi-finals and a final. The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup.

The 16-team Global Qualifier for the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup will take place in the first quarter of 2028, with eight spots available.

Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier will feature 10 teams, with the top two earning places in the main tournament.

The ICC also confirmed the dates for the final qualification events for cricket’s return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The men’s qualifier will be held in the USA from Feb 5 to 13, while the women’s event will take place in Bangladesh from Feb 26 to Mar 5.

Both events will feature eight teams divided into two groups. The winners of the respective finals will secure the final qualification spots for the LA28 Olympic cricket competitions.