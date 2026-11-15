/AUS vs ENG: England thrash Australia in second ODI to set up series decider

Tom Banton smashed a brilliant century before Gus Atkinson produced a superb bowling performance to guide England to a 135-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Sunday (Nov 15). The win helped England level the three-match series 1-1 and set up a decider in Hobart. After losing the opening match in Perth, England made a strong comeback by posting 355/6 after being asked to bat first. Australia, in reply, were bowled out for 220, with Atkinson claiming career-best figures of 4/28.

Banton led the charge with 121 runs off 99 balls, hitting 16 boundaries. He shared a 137-run partnership for the second wicket with Joe Root, who contributed 62 off 68 deliveries.

Banton reached his second ODI century in 86 balls and continued his fine form with his sixth fifty-plus score in his last eight innings.

Jordan Cox added valuable runs with a quick 67 off 49 balls, while Will Jacks remained unbeaten on 54 from 40 deliveries. Their efforts helped England record their highest ODI total in Australia.

Australia’s chase suffered an early setback as Atkinson and Sonny Baker struck quickly, leaving the hosts reeling at 0/3. Atkinson then dismissed Josh Inglis to reduce them to 29/4.

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Cameron Green and Matt Renshaw tried to bring Australia back into the contest with a 98-run stand. Renshaw scored 63, while Green top-scored with 64. However, Liam Dawson ended their partnership by dismissing Renshaw, before Green’s departure further weakened the hosts.

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Sam Curran picked up two wickets in consecutive deliveries, while Atkinson returned later to remove Adam Zampa. England’s bowlers wrapped up the Australian innings at 220.

Both teams have now won one match each, with the series-deciding third ODI scheduled to take place in Hobart on Wednesday.