/'Currently has no role...': Megaspeed breaks silence on former boss Alice Huang and Nvidia CEO's affair

As the row over Nvidia founder Jensen Huang escalates, Megaspeed, the company where alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang served as manager, has released a statement. On Sunday (Nov 15), Megaspeed clarified that Alice left the company in 2025 and had no relation to the organisation post that year. The company also added that it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and has retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation. Megaspeed has come under scrutiny after Jensen admitted to having an extramarital affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice, who the US intelligence officials believe is a Chinese intelligence asset.

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"Ms. Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025 and currently has no role with the Company. Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” Megaspeed - the Singapore-based cloud-computing company said in a statement shared with CNBC.

Megaspeed describes itself as a “core business partner” of Nvidia’s computing power cloud business in the region, allowing customers to rent computing power from Nvidia GPUs, or graphics processing units — specialized chips designed to do many calculations at the same time. Between 2023 and 2025, Megaspeed rapidly transformed from an inactive Chinese gaming subsidiary into one of Nvidia's largest customers, importing billions of dollars' worth of advanced AI processors into Malaysia and Indonesia. US and Singaporean authorities have launched probes into whether Megaspeed used false server declarations and Southeast Asian data centers as a loophole to divert restricted Nvidia chips to unauthorized Chinese buyers.