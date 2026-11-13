/Shape-shifting UFO sighting in Oregon leaves mother-daughter sick: 'Fell like a dead bird'

A family in Oregon was left panicking after a large "see-through" UFO showed up outside their window, flashing lights throughout their daughter's room. The strange incident was reported on the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) page. An eyewitness said that they saw a mysterious silver object "with a distorted, see-through surface, two really big lights and no distinct shape." A woman labelled "S" said that she was sitting on her back patio of her Wilsonville home when she noticed something "fall out of the sky" like a "dead bird." According to her, "The object went from looking rectangular to a large ball, then a small ball in a matter of a blink."

At 9:14 pm, her daughter left her room in a panic as the large UFO started floating right outside her window. She managed to take a photo, which was posted on the NUFORC page. The mother and daughter claimed that they experienced nausea, balance issues and intermittent headaches throughout the night.

The UFO sighting happened on August 25 this year. S reported it to NUFORC and told investigator Keith Bickford about what she saw. The object fell out of the sky at night and appeared like a rectangle that "shot out of thin air." S said that it quickly turned into a giant ball with a "peculiar" stream at the back that "looked like smoke, but was not smoke."

She ran back into the house with her husband and daughter as the floating UFO remained pointed at them. S said that it continued to hover above their home for nearly a minute and then disappeared. Her daughter was the first one to see it and noticed that it was "see-through silver". It was as wide as three aeroplanes, and its nose was tilted upwards.

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