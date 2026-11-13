/Hegseth awards medal to soldier who admonished him at Arlington National Cemetery

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday awarded a military commendation to the soldier who scolded him and members of his staff for talking and laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Veterans Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.

Specialist Thomas Iglesias, who serves with the US Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the Old Guard, received the Joint Service Commendation Medal from Hegseth on Thursday.

Iglesias had stepped in after Hegseth, his wife and several senior aides were heard talking and laughing while posing for photographs near the tomb at the cemetery a day earlier.

Hegseth presented the medal to Iglesias at the Pentagon, praising the soldier for maintaining the standards expected at one of America’s most solemn military memorials.

On Thursday, Hegseth posted photos on X showing him his wife and top aides talking and laughing in front of the tomb yesterday, prompting the service member to intervene.

“As shown in the photos, Secretary Hegseth welcomed the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, the Old Guard, to the Pentagon, where he proudly awarded Specialist Thomas Iglesias the Joint Service Commendation Medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026,” a Pentagon official said.

“We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots,” said defence secretary Hegseth in a post on X.

Soldier reprimanded Hegseth, group on decorum

The incident took place after the Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony attended by President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and other senior US officials. Hegseth was taking photographs with his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Video from the scene showed members of the group talking and laughing after the photographs were taken. Iglesias, who was serving as the sentinel on duty, then stopped, turned towards the group and issued a firm reminder.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” Iglesias called out.

Pentagon defended soldier’s intervention

The Pentagon later defended the soldier’s intervention, saying he had acted properly and respectfully.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Iglesias had “correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum”.

The Pentagon subsequently said Hegseth welcomed members of the Old Guard to the Pentagon and presented Iglesias with the medal “for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026”.

Tomb of Unknown Soldier among the most revered memorials

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is among the most revered military memorials in the US. It honours unidentified American service members who died in war, including an unknown soldier from World War I.

The site is guarded around the clock by soldiers from the Old Guard, a tradition that has continued since 1948. Visitors are expected to maintain silence and behave respectfully around the tomb.

The sentinel's role is not simply ceremonial. Guards are expected to intervene when visitors violate the rules governing conduct at the memorial.