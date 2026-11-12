/Russell Brand's pubic hair removed from London Museum after his rape conviction

Days after comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, he has faced yet another setback, or rather, a weird one.

Following his conviction, a clump of his pubic hair has been removed from display at a London museum. The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & UnNatural History in Hackney confirmed that curator Viktor Wynd took the unusual artefact off display in the wake of Brand's legal troubles.

So, for anyone visiting the museum, this is one of the weird displays that will no longer be found there.

Viktor Wynd, the collector behind the museum, has confirmed that he has taken it off display and that the museum has no place for it.

“I took them straight off display and have no desire to hear his name again – he has no place in my museum of horrors,” Wynd told Variety on Wednesday. “My museum is full of disgusting things but even I have limits.”

He will replace it with a memorial plaque in support of the charity Rape Crisis, which his friend is auctioning.

But who sent Brand's pubic hair to the museum? It is surely one of the weirdest items at the museum and has been there for over a decade. It was sent by a woman who claimed to have shaved Brand at a Camden Town salon.

She donated it with a handwritten note revealing the unusual item, who it belonged to, and how Viktor would appreciate having and displaying it at his museum. However, there is no certainty or confirmation as to whether the hair actually belonged to Brand or not.

Russell Brand’s pubic hair removed from London museum

Russell Brand has been convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at London's Southwark Crown Court.