/Iranians selling liver tissue, kidney, testicles amid economic crisis: Report

Debts and rising living costs in Iran are forcing people to sell their liver tissue, kidneys, bone marrow and even testicles, according to a report by the ILNA news agency on November 11. Walls and doors in Central Iran are covered with advertisements from people who are offering their organs to earn money. The advertisements are mostly placed on Farhang Hosseini Street, also known as "Kidney Street." Those looking for buyers throng to their place, which is close to a municipal medical facility and a charity that supports kidney patients.

Rare blood groups demand more money

An employee at Sadra Hospital told ILNA that financial difficulties have forced people into selling their kidneys. The asking price depends on the blood group, with the rarer ones fetching a higher amount. The prices range between 30 billion and 40 billion rials ($11,500 to $15,300). O-positive blood is sold for about eight billion rials ($3,100), while the rarer blood groups can demand 50 billion rials ($19,200), the employee said.

A 30-year-old motorcycle delivery driver in Tehran told the outlet that he was offered 15 billion rials ($5,750) plus two billion rials ($770) insurance for his kidney. He rejected it because he needs at least 35 billion rials ($13,400) to pay off his debts. Another man aged 58 said he is willing to sell an organ for 20 to 30 per cent below the usual asking price to cover a debt, and is looking for anything between seven and eight billion rials ($2,680 to $3,070).

Some people are looking to sell multiple organs, like a 33-year-old construction worker who wants 40 billion rials ($15,300) for his bone marrow and is also looking for buyers for his kidney and liver tissue. Another one has advertised his kidney, liver tissue and testicles for sale.

Iran's economy is in shambles, and the people have been left struggling to fulfil even necessities. Parliamentary social affairs committee chairman Ali Babaei Karnami said on November 8 that eight million people are facing absolute poverty and malnutrition because of the bad financial policies of the government.