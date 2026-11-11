/Jensen Huang-Alice Huang affair: Everyone has a theory, and some conspiracy theories too, about what really happened

Several theories, including conspiracy theories, are swirling around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed whom US intelligence suspects of being a Chinese spy. China has denied she is an intelligence asset. One recurring theme of the theories is that Washington is using the scandal to bring Nvidia under tighter national-security control. Another is that US agencies, which reportedly had Alice Huang under surveillance for more than a year, timed the leak for maximum political and market benefits rather than acting immediately. Some believe the real goal is domestic US jockeying over AI dominance and removing an obstacle to harder containment of China, not a genuine counterintelligence operation against Beijing. These theories add new dimensions to a story at the crossroads of technology, the US-China AI race, semiconductor secrets and national security. Here are some, without getting into their merits.

A Chinese response to US ops that limited chip smuggling?

An X user with the handle @aravind claimed the episode is a frustrated Chinese response to a long US intel operation that deliberately allowed limited chip smuggling and AI model distillation to keep Beijing occupied with weaker technology. The post predicts short-term legal troubles and market dips for American AI firms but expects Nvidia and Huang to recover, given the strong Trump administration backing, and dismisses the leaks as desperate, foreign-influenced media attacks.

A post by @jukan05, sharing the views of Taiwanese semiconductor analyst Andrew Lu, argued that the scandal is not about exposing an affair but a well-timed move by Washington to force through three stalled tech-war objectives that Huang had blocked. The first is to destroy the legitimacy of his lobbying against a full China chip ban: once his partner is labelled an MSS spy, any pro-China argument becomes a security liability. The second is to pressure the administration to reconsider export approvals for Nvidia's H200 AI chip and close smuggling loopholes running through Singapore, Southeast Asia and third-party data centres. Lu noted that on November 8, the day the scandal broke, the New York Times published an investigation into Chinese firms approved to handle H200s. The third is to bring Nvidia under congressional and national-security oversight via the board's independent investigation. In Lu's telling, Huang's private-life vulnerability was a "detonator" used to plug chip leaks and tighten AI compute sanctions on China.

China pushes back, via state-run media and its own theories

Beijing's line, voiced by its foreign ministry and the state-run nationalist tabloid Global Times, is that the US media, particularly the NYT, which broke the story on October 29, manufactured a "Chinese spy" narrative without evidence.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called the espionage allegation unsubstantiated and aimed at smearing China.

A Global Times editorial on November 9 accused US media of spinning a national security narrative with more imagination than evidence, relying heavily on anonymous sources and unverified material. It asked why the allegations were surfacing now, who stands to benefit, and whether, with Democrats regaining control of both chambers of the US Congress in the November 3 midterms, investigations and subpoenas of Huang would become easier.

It suggested Huang was being singled out for his Chinese heritage, though he is a US citizen leading a pillar of American AI strength.

The paper also accused US outlets of making up stories that could derail a thaw, ahead of Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Fudan University's Shen Yi, quoted by the Global Times, called the reasoning ‘’McCarthyist' and said that forces unable to beat competitors through normal market competition may turn to political pressure and national security allegations to obstruct their rivals. The claim here is that the spy charge is a commercial weapon disguised as counterintelligence.

Can a few dinner photos be evidence of espionage? That's the question

As reported by Taiwan's NOWnews, an article titled "Chinese female executive 'seduced' Jensen Huang? Spy case full of holes", argued that the public evidence amounts to a few dinner photos and cannot prove that Alice Huang passed on sensitive information. It flagged a contradiction: Huang says the US government never warned him, yet the NYT reports Trump had already been briefed. It hinted that the episode may be tied to internal US policy fights.

Chinese internet chatter: 'Alice is a CIA plant'

Young Chinese nationalist netizens, known as "little pinks", went further. Some claimed Alice Huang looked more like a CIA plant, giving the US a pretext to remove Huang because Americans would never let an ethnic Chinese person control the most sensitive tech company. The hint is at a reverse honeytrap, in which the operation was American, not Chinese.

Other users said the US does not see Huang as Chinese at all. Some wondered whether a hidden hand was preparing to short Nvidia stock.

Everyone who needed to know of the affair, knew it long ago

Hong Kong's Sing Tao Daily, citing reports that US intelligence learned of the relationship through electronic surveillance more than a year ago, questioned why Washington let it surface only now, pointing to a deliberate release rather than a fresh discovery.

AI commentator Gary Marcus wrote on Substack that Trump appears to have known a year ago and did nothing, staying close to Huang instead. He suggested it was entirely possible that Huang passed state secrets from Trump to Alice Huang, and noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a memo on the risks this spring that went nowhere. The key question, Marcus wrote, is who knew what, and when.

Interestingly, X user Byron Wan had asked as far back as October 2025 whether Alice Huang was a "swallow", slang for a honeytrap agent, working for the Chinese Communist Party, citing the now-infamous June 2024 Taipei bar photo of the pair. Marcus later cited the post as evidence that some had speculated about the relationship a year before it was confirmed.

Dinners and drinks: What's the damage?

Nicholas Eftimiades, a retired US intelligence officer, told the New York Post that Alice Huang's tech-industry background would have helped her get close to Huang.