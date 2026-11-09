/Who is Alice Huang, the woman Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang allegedly had an affair with?

Alice Huang is the woman at the centre of an alleged honey trap involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The New York Times reported that the 63-year-old has come clean about an affair with an unnamed woman. He has pledged to cooperate with an independent investigation as it appears she was working for China and passing information to Beijing. Nvidia has said it found no reason to believe that US national security or company secrets were leaked in any way.

According to a US intelligence memo cited by NYT and the Financial Times, Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to potentially get information on Nvidia's most advanced chips and influence it to sell them to China. Meanwhile, Beijing has denied the allegations, calling them "groundless smears and slander."

Reports show that she was seen beside Huang many times. In June 2024, she was seated next to Jensen at a bar in Taipei, joined by executives from Gigabyte and NetThunder. A photo of the meeting was shared on LinkedIn.

In May next year, she was with him as Jensen spoke to reporters after a dinner with AI suppliers in Taipei. By this time, a company Alice had been linked to in the past had started buying advanced Nvidia equipment on a large scale. Trade and transaction records indicated that Megaspeed-linked entities purchased over $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI processors and server hardware. The large scale dealings were enough to raise Washington's suspicions.

Photos and videos of Jensen Huang with Alice Huang

Who is Alice Huang?

According to a profile listed under Huang Le, Alice's other name, she is listed in a Chinese private-fund database, according to which she worked at Hunan TV and the state broadcaster CCTV in the early years of her career. She then moved to HSBC, where she was listed as an assistant to the president of its private banking division. She made a leap to being the vice president at CITIC Securities. However, when the New York Post contacted the two TV channels, no records of Alice showed up. A Hunan TV executive said he had never heard of her.

Also Read: Nvidia opens investigation after CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with alleged Chinese spy

Alice Huang's corporate and investment records

In March 2023, Huang became managing director of 7Road International, a Singapore company with Chinese mobile gaming roots. After she joined, the company's name changed to Megaspeed, and ownership passed to Huang Le Limited. Then, in November, a newly incorporated company called Swiftdata took over, and by then she had resigned as a director. Megaspeed is a major Nvidia customer.

A profile linked Huang to Shanghai Hexi Investment Management as The New York Times uncovered a web of investors moving from mobile gaming into AI data centres across Shanghai and Zhejiang. Reports suggest that the network held a stake in a cybersecurity subsidiary of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, a major state-owned military contractor. According to investors familiar with the business, Huang and her associates leveraged her connection to Nvidia’s CEO to raise capital.

Beijing dismisses allegations around Alice Huang