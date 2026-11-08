/Motorcycle-borne men assaults Jaipur cafe owner with iron rods, incident caught on cam

A shocking video showing a cafe owner being brutally assaulted by a group of motorcycle-borne men in Jaipur has surfaced on social media on Sunday (Nov 8). The victim, identified as Mayank Gopalia, was attacked with iron rods while walking home after work on the night of November 5. The footage shows the attackers ambushing Gopalia and repeatedly striking him with iron rods. They are seen hitting him on the head before targeting his back and legs. The assault was so severe that he eventually collapsed and lost consciousness. Gopalia, who owns Oven The Bakery Cafe, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.