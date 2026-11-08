/Motorcycle-borne men assaults Jaipur cafe owner with iron rods, incident caught on cam

A shocking video showing a cafe owner being brutally assaulted by a group of motorcycle-borne men in Jaipur has surfaced on social media on Sunday (Nov 8). The victim, identified as Mayank Gopalia, was attacked with iron rods while walking home after work on the night of November 5. The footage shows the attackers ambushing Gopalia and repeatedly striking him with iron rods. They are seen hitting him on the head before targeting his back and legs. The assault was so severe that he eventually collapsed and lost consciousness. Gopalia, who owns Oven The Bakery Cafe, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
Cafe dispute suspected to be behind Jaipur attack
According to the cafe's employees, a dispute involving a staff member may have led to the attack. They suspect that Shahrukh, the husband of an employee named Shabana Khan, was involved in the assault. The employees alleged that following an argument at the cafe, Gopalia had received threats to his life. However, the suspected involvement of the individual has not been independently established.