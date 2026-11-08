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Motorcycle-borne men assaults Jaipur cafe owner with iron rods, incident caught on cam

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 08, 2026, 21:04 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2026, 21:06 IST
Motorcycle-borne men assaults Jaipur cafe owner with iron rods, incident caught on cam

Motorcycle-borne men assaults Jaipur cafe owner with iron rods, incident caught on cam Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A Jaipur cafe owner, Mayank Gopalia, was allegedly ambushed by motorcycle-borne attackers and beaten with iron rods while returning home from work on November 5. A video of the assault has surfaced online, showing him being repeatedly struck before collapsing unconscious.

A shocking video showing a cafe owner being brutally assaulted by a group of motorcycle-borne men in Jaipur has surfaced on social media on Sunday (Nov 8). The victim, identified as Mayank Gopalia, was attacked with iron rods while walking home after work on the night of November 5. The footage shows the attackers ambushing Gopalia and repeatedly striking him with iron rods. They are seen hitting him on the head before targeting his back and legs. The assault was so severe that he eventually collapsed and lost consciousness. Gopalia, who owns Oven The Bakery Cafe, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Cafe dispute suspected to be behind Jaipur attack

According to the cafe's employees, a dispute involving a staff member may have led to the attack. They suspect that Shahrukh, the husband of an employee named Shabana Khan, was involved in the assault. The employees alleged that following an argument at the cafe, Gopalia had received threats to his life. However, the suspected involvement of the individual has not been independently established.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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