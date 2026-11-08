/Crew member missing after water-bombing helicopter crashes into river in Indonesia

A helicopter involved in Indonesia's wildfire-fighting operations crashed into a river in South Kalimantan province on Sunday (Nov 8), leaving one crew member missing. Two other crew members, both Australian nationals, were rescued and reported safe, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency. The incident occurred on Borneo Island while the aircraft was collecting water from the Barito River for a firefighting operation. It is the second helicopter crash linked to wildfire-control missions in the region within days.

Dramatic footage captures helicopter plunging into river

Video footage of Sunday's incident showed the helicopter losing control after collecting water using a specialised bucket known as a Bambi Bucket. The aircraft appeared to be pulled downwards before crashing nose-first into the river. Berton Panjaitan, a spokesperson for Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, said the helicopter was carrying out a water-bombing mission when the accident occurred. He said the aircraft appeared to have lost control while manoeuvring after scooping water from the river. The helicopter, a Eurocopter EC225LP Super Puma, belonged to a company contracted by the disaster mitigation agency for firefighting operations. While two Australian crew members were rescued, an Indonesian national remained missing.

Second helicopter crash in Borneo within days

Sunday's accident comes just days after another helicopter crashed during a firefighting mission in Borneo on Nov 4. The military helicopter, which was carrying eight people, went down in the waters near Tanjung Puting National Park, killing three people. The aircraft was reportedly collecting seawater for a water-bombing operation when the accident occurred. The military said an investigation had been launched to establish the cause of the crash. Tanjung Puting National Park is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to critically endangered Bornean orangutans.

Indonesia struggles to contain widespread wildfires