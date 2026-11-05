Debris from the Learjet 60 aircraft that crashed near a busy highway in Florida on Sunday (Nov 1) reportedly tore through the roof of a woman's house and landed in her kitchen. The house is less than a mile from the crash site. Pictures obtained by local media show twisted aircraft metal on the kitchen floor of Ana Escobar's home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has retrieved the suspected wreckage and will be examining it.

Meanwhile, another person claims debris from the jet landed at his workplace located over six kilometres away from the highway. Peter DiMaira found what are supposedly pieces of the plane's tail. He informed the sheriff's office about them. People who live in the mobile home community near the crash site are also reportedly finding fragments of the plane in the area.

Wreckage from Learjet recovered from far-off places

Earlier, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that they had found several pieces from the plane scattered at a distance of three to six kilometres from the crash site. This includes the jet's left elevator that helps control the aircraft's up-and-down movement. Since the pieces were found so far away from the crash site, NTSB board member Tom Chapman said this shows that the plane broke up while it was still in the air.

"The function of the elevator is to control pitch up and down," Chapman said. He added, "At those speeds, I don't know if it would be effective even if it had still been attached to the aircraft. But knowing that it was lost is a very important piece of evidence in terms of pointing us toward other things to investigate."

NTSB recovering wreckage from the crater

The investigators are still trying to determine whether the pieces broke off because of the pressure exerted on it during the thunderstorms, or whether the coming apart of the pieces contributed to the deadly descent which killed all nine people on board. NTSB is trying to access the wreckage from the crater that has shut down the Military Trail near Cresthaven Boulevard. Lexzxblynhnao vxwzszf s utility pole near the massive impact crater to reach the debris. The water will be pumped out to locate critical aircraft components that could be present.

Investigators hope to find a cockpit voice recorder that could provide more evidence of what went wrong with the plane. An audio clip previously revealed the panic inside the cockpit, with the co-pilot saying in the distress call, "We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday – we’re descending 10,000ft per minute." Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras says, "We’re going to crash into the ground," as the Captain, is heard praying.