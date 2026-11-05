/Trump prepares for next Iran war, with Hegseth as scapegoat for defeat | Gravitas

US President Donald Trump may have taken the decision to launch the war that resulted in an electoral debacle for Republicans in the midterms, but this has accelerated a push for someone else to take the fall: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. On the face of it, Trump denied that he was considering replacing Hegseth, citing that he was doing a very good job. However, reports suggest that Trump is still consulting his advisors on this, as someone needs to be blamed for the Iran war debacle. Notably, in March itself, the US president had described Hegseth as the main proponent of the Iran war.

There is a precedent for this. Twenty years ago, then-President George Bush fired his Secretary of Defence, Donald Rumsfeld, immediately after the midterm polls, when voter discontent over the Iraq war led to a Democratic sweep in the US Congress. Now, knives are out for Hegseth within his own party as well. Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie has warned that he will renew his effort to impeach Hegseth unless he resigns. An impeachment resolution is likely to be introduced in the US House of Representatives next week. Even if it is passed there, it will then go to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority will be required.

On the other hand, Democrats have promised to investigate Hegseth over his handling of the Iran war, as well as his purge of over twenty top military officials. He could also face scrutiny over his Ukraine policy and US strikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats in South America. Will Hegseth be accommodated in the US Senate as a compromise formula? Interestingly, Trump didn’t entirely rule out that possibility.

Now, even as calls for introspection increased after the power shift in US Congress, Trump’s first post-poll public appearance gave little indication that he wanted to change course. During the twenty-minute event, he chose to focus on the White House ballroom. Reflecting on the midterm results thereafter, he stressed that any effort to impeach him would destroy the Democratic Party. Trump also claimed that Republicans lost because he was not on the ballot.

Now, will the midterms have any bearing on Trump’s Iran strategy? Well, his administration is divided on this. According to reports, some officials are pushing Trump to launch fresh military strikes on Iran and then push for peace, in order to extricate himself from the war. The Pentagon has been preparing to resume major combat operations for weeks, moving a third aircraft carrier strike group towards West Asia. However, other officials are reportedly of the view that the US should cut down its losses and wind up the war. The other option remains sticking with the naval blockade, coupled with crippling economic sanctions, that may eventually compel Iran to settle for a deal.

While Trump continues to threaten strikes on Iran, US Vice President JD Vance openly blamed the Iran war for the midterm debacle. Signalling his displeasure with the Iran war, Vance said, “If you would like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so.” Although Trump agreed with his assessment, he justified starting the war against Iran.

Now, even as diplomacy continues, Iran continues to push back against US pressure. During a rally in Tehran’s Enghelab Square, Iranians burned a banner depicting Trump, Vance, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Additionally, a mock execution of Trump was held on the streets of Tehran. Mohsen Rezaei, who heads the country’s Supreme National Security Council, said that Iran handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and a political defeat in Washington. Also, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that the war could widen if U.S. attacks resume.