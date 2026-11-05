/Ramayana Part 1 X reviews: Netizens hail Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's mythological epic, call it a 'monumental cinematic masterpiece'

Ramayana Part 1 X reviews:Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological sagaRamayana Part 1finally hit cinemas on Thursday, November 5. Backed by Namit Malhotra through Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, along with co-producer Yash through Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. As the first-day-first shows ended, cinephiles took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the epic retelling, the cast's performances, breathtaking visual effects, and the film's grand cinematic scale. While audiences have begun weighing in on the film's various aspects, here's a look at what they are saying about the memorable adaptation.

Ramayana Part 1 X reviews

Ramayana Part 1 finally hit theatres during Diwali week on Thursday. After the first-day-first-show screenings ended, critics and audiences quickly shared their reviews on X (formerly known as Twitter), discussing the film’s storyline, the cast’s performances, and the overall cinematic experience.

Also Read: Producer Namit Malhotra defends making another Ramayana

One user took to X and praised the film's overall experience with an enthusiastic reaction. The review reads, “Worth sequence 🥵🥵 Generational Blockbuster.”

Another X user gave the film five out of five stars and praised Yash's powerful screen presence, acting, and commanding aura. The review reads, "RAMAYANA IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL! 👑 ROCKING STAR YASH… WHAT AURA, WHAT ACTING, WHAT SCREEN PRESENCE! ABSOLUTE GOOSEBUMPS! 🔥❤️ CINEMA AT ITS PEAK! 🚀"

Another user praised director Nitesh Tiwari for handling the epic Ramayana with conviction, noting that the film lives up to the story's legacy and audience expectations. The review reads, "Adapting the Ramayana is one of the biggest challenges any filmmaker can take on. There are countless expectations, interpretations, opinions and sentiments attached to this story. Glad to note director Nitesh Tiwari handles the responsibility with remarkable conviction. He delivers a film that does justice to the story and gives us something we can genuinely be proud of."

Highlighting Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama and calling it excellent, the user further wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram is excellent. He brings sincerity and conviction to the character and does complete justice to the role. Those who had doubts about his casting should definitely watch his performance. Sai Pallavi is exceptional as Maa Sita. There is a certain grace and divinity in her presence that makes her stand out. Yash as Ravana is terrific. His screen presence is commanding and he brings tremendous intensity to the character. Rakul Preet as Shurpanakha is a welcome addition and delivers a good supporting performance. Overall, the cast does justice to the characters they portray."

One X user gave the film a mixed review, praising its grand visuals and Yash's portrayal of Ravana while finding the pacing underwhelming. The review reads, "Watched #RamayanaMovie Overall an average movie with epic visuals. The slow pacing makes it feel like a never ending experience. The AR Rahman - Hans Zimmer collaboration doesn't leave the expected. Yash as Ravana was great. Unlike the traditional Ramayana narrative, the movie begins with Ravana's story. Part 2 will kick off with Sundara Kanda."

Calling Ramayana Part 1 a must-watch visual spectacle, one X user highlighted its divine sequences, including the Jatayu scene and Yash's powerful portrayal of Ravana. The review reads, "What a movie, yaar! #Ramayana is a MUST WATCH grand visual spectacle on the big screen! 🏹. #RamayanaMovie

Highlights:

• Divine grace in Brahma, Vishnu & Shiva presentations

• Jatayu sequence = pure goosebumps

• Yash as Ravan during the penance scene is insanely powerful"

Another user hailed the film for offering a monumental cinematic experience and also praised its breathtaking visuals. The review reads, "ABSOLUTE CINEMA! 🔥🔥🔥

A MONUMENTAL CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! 🏹💥

Breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling, goosebumps-inducing elevations and powerhouse performances from #RanbirKapoor, #Yash & #SaiPallavi! 🔥

A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! 👑

THE NEW INDUSTRY HIT OF INDIAN CINEMA! 💥💥

#Ramayana is HISTORY IN THE MAKING! 🔥"

One X user slammed Nitesh Tiwari's film, criticizing its storytelling and character portrayal, and also expressed strong disappointment. The review reads, "Complete garbage. Copied from old serials, glorifying villains for no reason, & makes 0 sense

Cameras weren’t even invented in that era, so who shot this footage? This movie broke my brain so hard I converted to Islam right in the theatre"

One X user reviewed the film and wrote, "🤯🔥 #Ramayana: EPIC BLOCKBUSTER ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟 4.5/5

A Grand Spectacle with breathtaking visuals. Sure-shot BLOCKBUSTER. #RamayanaReview

#Ranbir as Lord Rama is Outstanding - Graceful & Divine.

#Yash as Ravana is Phenomenal Magnetic & Truly Unmatched. #RamayanaMovie

® This isn't just a movie experience, it's a whole different level of Cinema! 🎥🔥

® Forget watching it on a screen, this is what experiencing cinema from INSIDE feels like!

A Box Office Blasts On Diwali 🪔 🎇 an All time Blockbuster"

WION's review of Ramayana Part 1

WION's Shomini Sen reviewed the film and shared her verdict, which reads, "Ramayana: Part 1 ultimately triumphs for its audacious scale. Indian cinema, perhaps, will witness a change going forward in terms of filmmaking after Ramayana. The film shows what India and Indian artists are capable of. Producers Namit Malhotra and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari, take an age-old story and present it with all possible modern-day technology, making Ramayana a stunning visual extravaganza." Read the full review here.

About Ramayana Part 1

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a two-part mythological saga. Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The first part brings the epic tale of Lord Rama to the screen, tracing his birth and upbringing through to his 14-year exile, following palace intrigue led by Queen Kaikeyi. Accompanied by Sita and Lakshmana, Rama ventures into the forest, where Ravana abducts Sita—setting the stage for a battle between good and evil.