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IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma becomes leading six-hitter against New Zealand in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 07, 2026, 18:30 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 18:30 IST
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma becomes leading six-hitter against New Zealand in ODIs

Rohit Sharma Photograph: (AFP)

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The 39-year-old went past Shahid Afridi's record of 50 sixes against New Zealand during the second ODI in Wellington, taking his tally to 51.

Rohit Sharma created history on Saturday (Nov 7) by becoming the batter with the most sixes against New Zealand in ODIs. The 39-year-old needed two sixes in the second ODI between India and New Zealand to surpass Shahid Afridi’s record of 50 maximums and achieved the milestone by hitting two sixes during his 23-run knock off 28 balls in the 135-run chase at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. After getting out for a six-ball duck in the first ODI on Wednesday (Nov 4), Rohit opened his sixes tally in the second match by hitting Kyle Jamieson for a maximum off the second ball of the seventh over. He then hit another maximum off the New Zealand pacer on the second ball of the ninth over.

With these two sixes, Rohit’s tally against New Zealand reached 51 in 34 innings across 36 ODIs. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had hit 50 sixes in 35 innings across 38 ODIs against the Black Caps.

In the list of batters with the most ODI sixes against New Zealand, Chris Gayle is third with 45 maximums, while former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya is fourth with 41.

Rohit, who holds the record for the most sixes in ODI and international cricket, has also moved closer to another milestone against New Zealand. He has hit 85 sixes against the Black Caps across all formats and needs three more to break Chris Gayle’s record for the most international sixes against them.

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With three more ODIs remaining in the ongoing series, Rohit will also have a chance to become the first batter to hit 100 international sixes against New Zealand. He needs 15 more maximums to reach the milestone.

The Indian opener has already crossed the 100-six mark in international cricket against Australia and the West Indies.

Batters with most ODI sixes against New Zealand

PlayerCountryTime SpanMInningsRBS100504s6s
Rohit SharmaIndia2009-2026363411571472610451
Shahid AfridiPakistan1996-201538351078108*1910350
Chris GayleWest Indies2002-2019302810261352510245
Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka1991-2009474515191405815441
Jos ButtlerEngland2013-20252825832129147529
Virat KohliIndia2010-202638381978154*71118229

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

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